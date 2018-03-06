Jack Nathan Gunyan Sr. (December 29, 1928-March 6, 2018)

Jack Nathan Gunyan Sr., 89, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away March 6, 2018 at his home surrounded by family. He was a life long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Gunyan died following a lengthy illness, surrounded by loving family.

He was born December 29, 1928 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Ben Nathan Gunyan and Lillian Geneva Cashmere Gunyan.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Gunyan married Janet Marie Roberts September 12, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was employed by Mountain Fuel as a machinist for 38 years and retired in 1987.

Mr. Gunyan was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

His interest included hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family.

Survivors include one son Jack Nathan Gunyan Jr. and wife Betty of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two grandchildren, Nathan Gunyan and Jaime Godfrey and husband Christopher, Five great-grandchildren, Mary Gunyan, Jackson Simons, Adriana Gunyan and Nevan Gunyan, Danny Gunyan, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, several brothers, several sisters, one daughter Virginia Gunyan, two sons, Edward Gunyan and Danny Gunyan, two nephews, Ron Gunyan and Wayne Gunyan.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com