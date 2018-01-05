Jack Scott Edwards (April 21, 1980-December 30, 2017)

Jack Scott Edwards, 37, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Edwards was a resident of Wyoming for 10 years and a former resident of Utah.

He was born on April 21, 1980, in Provo, Utah, the son of Ron Crowley and Angela Edwards.

Mr. Edwards attended schools in Utah.

He was employed by Key Energy as a tool pusher in the oilfield for 10 years.

Mr. Edwards enjoyed spending time with family, playing video games, and barbequing with friends.

Survivors include his girlfriend Damara , mother, Angela Crowley of Green River, Wyoming, father Ron Crowley of California, two daughters; Kaitlyn Edwards of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Danielle Edwards of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister Kami Edwards of Green River, Wyoming, maternal grandparents, Diane Edwards and husband Jack of St, George, Utah, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the chapel one hour prior to services.