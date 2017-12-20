Jacque While (August 9, 1943-December 17, 2017)

Jacque While, 74, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at the St. Josephs Villa in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mrs. While died following a lengthy illness. Jacque While, 74, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at the St. Josephs Villa in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mrs. While died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on August 9, 1943, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of John Bucho and Virginia Paris Bucho.

Mrs. While attended school in Rock Springs and was a 1961 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She married James While in Rock Springs in April of 1969.

Mrs. While was a stay at home mom followed by working at the Medical Group, then many years in the banking industry; most recently at the Trona Valley Federal Credit Union for over ten years. She retired as the branch manager in 1997.

Her interests included spending time with her family and especially her grandsons, crocheting, watching television, making jewelry. She was a talented cook and baker who enjoyed cooking for family and friends passing along her skills and recipes.

Survivors include her husband, three sons; Jimmy Kragovich and wife Cari, Jack While and wife Christi, Jon Kragovich all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother in law; John J.R. While of West End, North Carolina, five grandsons; Taylor Kragovich and wife Ashley, Jared J. Kragovich, Jason Kragovich, Dylan While and Jared L. Kragovich, two great-grandchildren; Theron Kragovich and Owen Kragovich, several cousins and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Roy “Red” Gimlin, her in-laws; Jack and Hilda While and one sister in law Alice While.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com