James Anthony Kragovich (October 23, 1940-January 22, 2018)

James Anthony Kragovich, 77, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, died peacefully, after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, surrounded by his family on (January 22, 2018).

Jim was born October 23, 1940, in Rock Springs, Wyoming attending Catholic School and was a 1959 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He married the love of his life Barbara Hofeldt in March 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They enjoyed following the Wyoming Cowboys, spending time at the cabin with family and friends and visiting Dawn and her family in Montana. In fact, they were in Montana when their grandson Cooper was born.

Jim loved sports, especially basketball and was an avid Wyoming Cowboy Fan and season ticket holder attending as many games as he could regardless of the weather conditions. GO WYO!

Jim was the produce manager at Union Mercantile for 17 years and retired from FMC in 2005 after 28 years as a surface operator.

Jim grew up in the mountains of Wyoming hunting and fishing with his brother, Nick, cousins, and friends. He brought his love of the outdoors to his family spending every weekend and summer vacations at “the camp” at Little Sandy. Later, Jim spent all his time at his cabin in Boulder, Wyoming “manning the fire”. He especially loved the many fishing trips he took to Canada with his sons Jim and Jon and many friends.

Jim was a selfless family man and loved by all. His smile, laughter and joking sense of humor will be missed.

Jim is survived by his wife Barbara of 20 years, sons Jim Kragovich and wife Cari of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jon Kragovich of Rock Springs, Wyoming, daughter Dawn Clutter-Collins and husband Jay of Great Falls, Montana, Richard Hofer of Evanston, Wyoming, Ronny Hofer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Robby Hofer and wife Ramona of Bridger Valley, Wyoming, one brother Nicholas “Nick” Kragovich III and companion Trudy Hiner both of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister, Judy Hruska and husband Mike of Rock Springs, Wyoming, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren several cousins, and beloved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Nicholas Thomas Kragovich and Angela Taucher- McLeod and step father James T McLeod.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date.

