James Bucho (February 25, 1928-November 5, 2018)

James Bucho, 90, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He had been a forty year resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Rock Springs and Reliance, Wyoming.

He was born on February 25, 1928 in Reliance, Wyoming, the son of Steve Bucho and Ethel Vargo.

Mr. Bucho attended schools in Reliance.

He married Evelyn Hermansen on May 21, 1972 in Las Vegas, Nevada and she preceded him in death on September 23, 2005.

Mr. Bucho was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II in the branch of the Sea Bees.

He was employed at FMC for thirty six years and retired as a heavy equipment operator on January 4, 1984.

Mr. Bucho enjoyed bowling, golfing, rock hunting, gambling, hunting, fishing, camping and was an avid reader. He was a photographer who had many award winning photos. He would try to do anything. He loved traveling out of the country with Evelyn.

He was a member of First Congregational Church.

Survivors include one daughter Ida Claudine Bucho of Rock Springs; one step daughter Phyllis Crosson and husband Jon of Green River, Wyoming; one step son Dennis Preddy and wife Patty of Green River, Wyoming; one brother Albert Bucho and wife Julie of Idaho and one sister Reverend Irene Thiemann of Missouri; two granddaughters Laurie Acker of North Carolina and Teryn “Myers” DeLaurentis and husband T.J. of Rock Springs;three step-granddaughters Michelle Petersen and husband Don, Karen Meese and husband Will, Kandi Winters and husband Andy; one grandson William “Bill” Houghton of Rock Springs;one step-grandson Mark Preddy and wife Theresa; one great-grandson Stephen Myers and fiance’ Michelle Wright; five step-great-grandsons James Preddy, Lance Petersen, Landon Meese, Kason Meese and Drew Winters; two step-great–granddaughters Kyllee Winters and Karlee Winters; several cousins, nieces and nephews; his special friends Mark Carter and Larry Schumacher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son Michael James Bucho in 1976; three brothers John Bucho, Steve Bucho and George Bucho; two sisters Margaret and Helen.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.

The family of James Bucho respectfully suggest that donations in his memory be made to National Kidney Foundation, 1805 South Vallejo Street, Number 301, Denver, Colorado 80222 or Charity of Your Choice.

