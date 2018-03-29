James E. Getz (May 8, 1931 – March 20, 2018)

James E. Getz, 86, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mr. Getz was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1979 and former resident of Lancaster, Ohio.

He was born on May 8, 1931 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of Edward Getz and Mary F. Creiglow Getz.

He attended school in Lancaster, Ohio and was a graduate of the Lancaster High School with the class of 1949.

Mr. Getz served in the United States Navy as a seaman on the USS Boxer during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1955.

Mr. Getz delivered beverages for Western Wyoming Beverages for many years. Following his retirement he was employed by Sweetwater County School District #1 Bus Barn as a bus aide.

His interests included spending time with his family, working, watching television and his fur baby Ginger.

Survivors include one son, Bryan Getz and wife Tina of Newberry, South Carolina., one sister in law, Mary Schillumeit of Green River, Wyoming, five grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mildred Getz and one sister Judy Hyde and one nephew John H. Smith.

Following cremation a memorial service will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military graveside services and inurnment will be held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the chapel one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com