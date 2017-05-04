Denver – James “Jim” A. Rafferty, Jr., 62, passed away April 9, 2017 in Denver, CO. Jim was born on March 4, 1955 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Beverly L. and James A. Rafferty, Sr.

He served in the U.S. Army for 9 ½ years, from 1978 to 1988. He was then employed by TG Soda Ash for 10 years until 1999, when he was no longer able to work due to Multiple Sclerosis.

Jim enjoyed horses, team roping, volunteering for the MS Society, watching sports, and spending time with his family and friends. Even though Jim had some difficult days living with MS, he found enjoyment in life and loved making people laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Rafferty of Denver, CO; and children, Tatum Lowry and husband Kevin of West Point, CA; Stacey Korhonen and husband Michael of Aurora, CO; Daniel Pedersen and wife Ashley of Rock Springs, WY; and 8 wonderful grandchildren.

Jim is also survived by his father, James A. Rafferty, Sr. of Reliance, WY; and sister, Deb Davis-Richardson and husband Alan of Chandler, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Beverly L. Rafferty; and grandparents, Frank and Eva Kaumo and Jack and Ethyle Rafferty.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.