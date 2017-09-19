James Matt Griffin (November 4, 1955 – September 18, 2017)

James Matt Griffin, 61, passed away Monday, September 18, 2017 in Thayne, Wyoming surrounded by family. Mr. Griffin was a resident of Thayne, Wyoming for the past six years, and was a former resident of Farson, Wyoming.

Mr. Griffin was born November 4, 1955 in Joplin, Missouri, the son of Emmett Griffin and Lorena Ann Sailor.

He attended schools in Farson-Eden and was a 1974 graduate of the Farson-Eden High School.

Mr.. Griffin married Sheri McWilliams in Farson, Wyoming on August 20, 1974.

He was a longtime self-employed general contractor. He retired from CenturyTel after working for several years, and was most recently employed as a safety inspector at STS Consulting.

Mr. Griffin enjoyed spending time with his family, music, golf, camping, Dutch-oven cooking, working, being an EMT, and was a lover of life and God. He also loved being around children.

Survivors include his wife, Sheri Griffin of Thayne, Wyoming, four brothers; Steve Griffin and wife Renae of Farson, Wyoming, Chris Griffin and wife Regina of Farson, Wyoming, Danny Griffin and wife Terri of Gardendale, Texas, Shannon Griffin and wife Brooke of Fruita, Colorado, five sisters; Vickie Griffin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Janie Jones and husband Troy of Dillon, Montana, April Ludwig and husband Mike of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Heather Albrecht and husband Randy of Fruita, Colorado, Andrea Reynolds and husband Tom of Green River, Wyoming, one granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Burton, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Jason Griffin, one daughter Mandy Griffin Burton, twin brothers that died in infancy Larry and Gary Griffin.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Eden Valley Community Center in Farson, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Eden Valley Cemetery in Farson, Wyoming. Friends may call Saturday morning one hour prior to services at the Eden Valley Community Center.

