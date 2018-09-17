James Uhls (July 4, 1941-September 13, 2018)

James Uhls, 77, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He has been a resident of Green River, Wyoming since 1990, and is a former resident of Rock Springs, and Riverton, Wyoming.

Mr. Uhls was born on July 4, 1941, in Franklin County, Illinois, the son of Joseph Elmer Uhls and Eunice Smith.

He attended schools in Superior, Wyoming and obtained his GED. Mr. Uhls also earned an Art Education Certificate at Central Wyoming College and in the same year was offered an art scholarship at the University of Wyoming.

Mr. Uhls married Sharon Lee Daugherty on September 20, 1962, in Concord, California.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962 and was a sharpshooter.

Mr. Uhls worked for Jim Bridger Coal Company for 16 years and retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

He was a member of the McDonald’s Coffee Club and Cowboy Donuts.

Mr. Uhls was an avid sportsman and enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, camping, and arrowhead hunting. He also was a good friend, loving father, and husband for 56 years. Mr. Uhls had an incredible sense of humor, was a talented artist, and specialized in oil paintings. One of his paintings is hanging in the Western Wyoming Community College.

Survivors include his wife; Sharon Uhls of Green River, Wyoming, one son; Chris Uhls of Goodyear, Arizona, one daughter; Jennifer Gillespie of Aurora, Colorado, one sister; Dorothy Goodin of Wichita, Kansas, two grandchildren; Hunter James Gillespie, and Colton James Uhls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister; Geneva, two brothers; Kenneth Uhls, and Bill Uhls, who passed away the day after James. James came for Bill, and they went to heaven together.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com