James “Whitey” While ( December 26, 1939 – February 2, 2018)

James “Whitey” While, 78, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mr. While died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on December 26, 1939 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of John “Jack” While and Hilda Maki While.

Mr. While attended school in Winton and Reliance and was a 1957 graduate of the Reliance High School.

He married Jacque Bucho in Rock Springs in April of 1969. Jacque was the center of his universe, and love of his life. He spent every moment of his life making sure she was happy and cared for. During her lengthy illness and physical decline, he became her sole care giver and never once left her side right up to the time of her death.

Mr. While was employed by Kaman Industrial Technologies in sales and management from 1961 until his retirement in 2017 as a Strategic Account Manager. In 56 years of employment, Jim became the go to guy and was respectfully named “the encyclopedia”. During his career he spent 6 years working with his son Jimmy followed by 31 years with son Jack passing along his work ethic. His knowledge, expertise and dedication will most definitely be missed.

His interests included fishing, camping and riding motorcycles. He also was active in his sons sports including coaching and being the most enthusiastic and vocal spectator for their teams. This continued with his grandsons, attending their sporting events and school activities, but foremost he enjoyed watching television and talking and spending time with his wife of 49 years.

Later in life he enjoyed attending coal camp reunions with his wife and brother, catching up with old friends drumming up many stories and memories.

Survivors include, three sons; Jack While and wife Christi, Jimmy Kragovich and wife Cari, Jon Kragovich all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; John J.R. While of West End, North Carolina, five grandsons; Dylan While, Taylor Kragovich and wife Ashley, Jared J. Kragovich, Jason Kragovich, and Jared L. Kragovich, two great-grandchildren; Theron Kragovich and Owen Kragovich, several cousins and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacque, his parents, Jack and Hilda While, his in laws; Virginia and Roy “Red” Gimlin, and one sister in law Alice While.

Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date where they will be laid to rest together for eternity.

