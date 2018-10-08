Jameson Colt Tanner (October 5, 2018)

Jameson Colt Tanner, infant son of Travis Tanner and Alicia Hummel passed away on Friday, October 5, 2018 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Survivors include his parents; two brothers Jason and Jaxon Moen both of Green River; one sister Jessica Moen also of Green River; three uncles Cody Hummel and wife Megan and Dustin Hummel all of Green River and Dallas Tanner and wife Ashliana of Price, Utah; two sisters Jessica Tullio and husband Rhett of Tacoma, Washington and Harmony Hummel of Green River; paternal grandparents Justin and Brenda Tanner of Green River; maternal grandparents Gerri Clark and husband Adam Clark and Shawn Hummel and wife Jackie all of Green River.

He was preceded in death by his brother Justin Allen Tanner.

Cremation will take place.