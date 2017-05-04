Jason Charles Trotter (December 18, 1993 – April 30, 2017)

Rock Springs- Jason Charles “Gentle Giant” Trotter, 23, of Rock Springs, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born December 18, 1993 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of Patrick Trotter and Rosalie Maxine Cordova.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and received his GED in 2012 while in the Job Corps studying business administration.

He enjoyed football, fishing, hunting, camping, having barbecues, and music. He was loved by everyone who knew him.

Survivors include his mother, Rosalie Cordova of Rock Springs; father Patrick Trotter and wife Christine; brothers Byron Cordova and David Minor, both of Rock Springs; sisters Alexis Minor, Elizabeth Cordova, and Danielle Minor all of Rock Springs; grandparents Jennifer Grenier of Rock Springs and Sue Lucero of Colorado Springs, CO; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Max Cordova and Leon Lucero, and aunt Laura Moberly.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday prior to the services at the funeral home.

