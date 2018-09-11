Jeffrey J. Bross (June 12, 1970

Jeffrey J. Bross, 48, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. A resident of Rock Springs, since 1995, Mr. Bross passed away suddenly surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 12, 1970, in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Jerry Cast and Jean Kahle Cast.

Jeff moved to Rock Springs in 1995 and met Jackiann Love in 1996 and they later married in Rock Springs in November of 2002.

His hobbies were playing X-Box with his brother Rocky and with his wife. He loved camping, fishing and working on his old Ford truck. He also enjoyed remodeling their home.

His wife, fur babies and his family were most important to him. He was a great man with a huge heart and will be missed so very much.

Survivors include his wife Jackie of sixteen years; his fur babies Butch and Cassidy, Balthazar and Phoebe; mother Jean Kahle; father Jerry Cast; one sister Jeri Ann Shryock and husband Jeff; two brothers Rocky Cast and companion Misty and Raymond Cast; his mother-in-law Sibyl Love; nieces and nephews Jessica Ballinger and husband Josh, Jena Shryock, Jeritt Shryock, Kaycee Cast and fiance’ Kayla Archuletta, Rikki Cast, Bailey Bross, Maddie Bross, Bella Bross, Beau Bross,and Daniel R. Bross and his great-nephew Jordon Ballinger; many aunts,uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother Danny Bross; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.

