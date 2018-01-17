Jeffrey Miles McCurtain (May 20, 1978-January 10, 2018)

Jeffrey Miles McCurtain, 39, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at his home. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. McCurtain was born on May 20, 1978, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of James Riley McCurtain and Roberta Lynn Miles.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1997. He graduated with honors from Wyoming Automotive Tech

His interests included the Demolition Derby and being a mechanic. One of his greatest moments was taking first place at the Demolition Derby.

Survivors include his dad, James Riley McCurtain of Rock Springs, Wyoming, mother Roberta Lynn Miles of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, one brother, Shane Riley McCurtain of Rock Springs, Wyoming, paternal grandfather, Bill McCurtain of Rock Springs, Wyoming and maternal grandparents, Ray and Bev Miles of Casper, Wyoming, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Zachary McCurtain, paternal grandmother, Mame McCurtain and maternal grandmother Linda Miles

Services pending

