Jerry Dean Davis (January 23, 1936 – March 13, 2018)

Jerry Dean Davis, 82, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at his home. He was resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Gillette and Riverton, Wyoming. Mr. Davis passed away following a lengthy illness.

He was born on January 23, 1936 the son of Earl Bud Davis and Sue Gobat Davis.

Mr. Davis attended schools in Gillette, Wyoming.

Mr. Davis was the owner and operator of Davis Roustabout Service for many years; He was an auctioneer for Silverado Auctions as well.

His interest included hunting, auctions, yard sales and giving people a hard time.

Survivors include four sons, Glenn Davis and wife Laurie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, John Davis of Lander, Wyoming, Bryan Davis of Riverton, Wyoming and Regan Davis and wife Jessica of Blanchard, Oklahoma, one daughter Debbie Hansen, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters and two grandchildren.

Following cremation services will be held at a later date in Gillette, Wyoming

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.