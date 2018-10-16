Jessica Lynn Curtis (July 28, 1986-October 9, 2018)

Our lives will forever be changed by the death of Jessica Lynn Curtis, 32, passing away at her home in Laveen, Arizona, October 9th, 2018. She was born July 28th, 1986 in Casper, Wyoming, the daughter of Stephanie Stice and step-daughter of William Dominguez. She was the oldest of four siblings, Jeremy Curtis, Cassandra Curtis and Tyler Stice.

Jessica was a devoted mother and was an active member of the Drowning Prevention Coalition and served as the vice president of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona at the time of her death. Her contributions to this organization helped prevent the deaths of countless children by educating parents on water safety. At the time of her death she worked at Swim kids USA as a swim instructor. She enjoyed any vacation that involved a beach with family and/or friends. She will truly be missed by everyone that knew her.

She is survived by her daughters Aaliyah Curtis and Emma Eaton; mother Stephanie Stice of Kingman Arizona; step-father William Dominguez of Parachute Colorado. Among her blessed family includes her significant other of 11 years Cody Eaton, biological father Charles Kelley, adoptive father Bert Curtis.

She was preceded in death by her two sons Cayden and Parker Eaton, her maternal grandmother Betty Kelley, father In-law Bennie Eaton, her maternal grandfather Richard Day, and Uncle Steven Day.

Her Legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as those she reached but never met.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Interment will take place at the Eden Farson Cemetery, Farson WY.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com .