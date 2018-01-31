Jimmie “Ray” Prime (August, 3, 1937 – January 29, 2018)

Jimmie “Ray” Prime, 80, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018 in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Prime was a resident of Wyoming for the past 55 years and was a former resident of Bozeman, Montana.

He was born on August, 3, 1937 in Bozeman, Montana, the son of Howard Prime and Verna Ross.

Mr. Prime attended schools in Montana.

He married Deanne Overy on April 28, 1962 in Evanston, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on October 9, 1999 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mr. Prime served in the United States Army from October 26th 1954 to November 30th 1962.

He worked as a crane operator for the Operators Union Local #800 for 35 years until he later retired in 2002.

Mr. Prime enjoyed playing poker, walking the green belt, watching animals, fishing, and avidly following his grandchildren in sports.

Survivors include one son, Michael Prime and wife Lisa of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter, Kellie Salas and Fiancé Kent Higashi of Pocatello, Idaho, two brothers, Bob Prime and wife Susan of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Wayne Prime and wife Delores of Green River, Wyoming, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son, Patrick Prime, and one sister Peggy Prime.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Union Congregational Church, UCC, 350 Mansface St., Green River, Wyoming. Military graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com