John “Brownie” Majhanovich (September 27, 1922 – May 24, 2017)

John “Brownie” Majhanovich, 94, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 surrounded by his family. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mr. Majhanovich died peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 27, 1922 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Robert and Mary Ivankovich Majhanovich.

Mr. Majhanovich attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a Rock Springs High School graduate of 1939.

He was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II.

He married Angela Bogataj on November 23, 1946 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and she preceded him in death on January 25, 2017.

Mr. Majhanovich was employed for many years at F.M.C. and retired as a Shipping Supervisor on December 31, 1987.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and Croation Fraternal Union. His love’s included spending time with his family, gambling and playing cards. He loved spending his summers in Pinedale, Wyoming at the “White Cabin” and later in Boulder, Wyoming at “The Ponds”. He enjoyed many Wendover Bus Trips and was an avid fly fisherman, tied flies and enjoyed hunting.

Survivors include five children Jay Majhanovich and wife Bernie, JoLynn Morgando and companion Steve West, Rick Majhanovich and companion Barbara Gatti, Gail Goldman and husband Barry, Dale Majhanovich and wife Janet; fifteen grandchildren Jay Michael Majhanovich and wife Kerry, Mary Anne LaBuda and husband John, Elizabeth Gosar and husband Gaston, Joey Majhanovich and wife Carly, Jono Mahanovich and wife Bonnie, Freddie Morgando, Kim Taucher, Tiffany Searle and husband Stoney, Hillary Kauchich and husband Paul, Allison Gibbons and husband Aaron, Damon Goldman, Matt Majhanovich, Jeff Majhanovich and wife Whitney, Lynzi Hathcock, Jamie Speicher and wife Annette, and Christina Glenn; thirty-six great-grandchildren Maggie and Mandy Majhanovich, Tommy, Hannah, and Katie LaBuda, Danny, Josh, Alex, and Matthew Gosar, Carter and Jarratt Majhanovich, Brandon and Ashlyn Morgando, Devon, Kaylen, Jacob and Emily Taucher, Miles and wife Brandi, Luke, Hayden, Conley, and Dawson Searle, Aspen and Sage Murray, Riley and Weston Majhanovich, Braden, Hunter and Halle Kauchich, Dane, Isabella and Max Gibbons, Tasha Wilkinson, Nathon Snyder, and Mabel Soulsby Majhanovich; two great-great grandchildren Charlie and Bo Searle; two sisters-in-law Lorraine “Dena” Bogataj and Caroline “Teta” Majhanovich; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Angela; three brothers Albert, Robert and Steve; two sisters Anne Jelaca and Margaret Dickinson;

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the church. Military Honors and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the rosary on Tuesday and on Wednesday one hour prior to the funeral services.

The family of John Majhanovich respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic School, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or www.myhsc.org.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com