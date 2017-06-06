John Fredrick Fish (July 14, 1958 – June 4, 2017)

John Fredrick Fish, 58, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Sunday, June 04, 2017 in Mountain View, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for twenty years and former resident of Magna, UT.

He was born July 14, 1958 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Leon Fredrick Fish and Sharon K. Fish.

Mr. Fish attended school in Sandy, Utah and graduated from Jordan High School in 1976.

He married his love Theresa Lynn Winnett in Salt Lake City, Utah on April, 06, 1979.

Mr. Fish enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, spending time playing in the desert with his good buddies Keith and Margie. He loved spending time with his granddaughters; they always had a project. He was just a dude that “stayed organic,” driving his four-wheeler drinking beer.

Survivors include his mother Sharon Fish of Sandy, Utah; his wife Theresa Fish of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons Jeffrey Fish, John Fish and husband Weston all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Melissa Elliot and husband William of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers Glen Fish and wife Darlene of West Jordan, Utah, Steve Fish of Salt Lake City, Utah; one sister Laura Vance and husband Nathan of West Jordan, Utah; and two grandchildren Kaitlynn Elliott, and Morgan Elliott.

He was preceded in death by his father Leon Fish.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M Thursday, June 08, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services.

