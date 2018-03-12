John Hunter McTee (January 6, 1965 – March 8, 2018)

John Hunter McTee, 53, passed away peacefully at home on March 8, 2018 in Salt Lake City, UT.

John was born on January 6, 1965 in Rock Springs, WY to Joseph McTee and Theda (Sue) Porter. He married Rebecca Merlone in 1983, and the couple had two children. He worked for the Green River Sheriff’s department for 13 years, retired from the force in 1998, and moved to Salt Lake City to peruse a new career.

John will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Rebecca, their children, Aaron and Ashley, by his parents Joseph McTee and Theda (Sue) Porter, and by his brother Joe (Linda), his four grandchildren, Hayden, Kariann, Braxton and Hadley. John will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. John was preceded in death by his brother Michael McTee and stepfather Patrick Porter.

Funeral Services in memory of John will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 3:00 p.m., at the McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Rd Taylorsville, UT. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made in John’s memory to Primary Children’s Hospital (PO Box 58249 SLC, UT 84158) or St. Jude’s (501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105).