John J. Radosevich (February 16, 1932-May 9, 2015)

John J. Radosevich, 83, of Rock Springs, Wyo., died on Saturday, May 9, 2015, at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings, Montana.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1932, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Walter Radosevich and Matilda Eskra Radosevich.

He attended Rock Springs High School and graduated in 1951. Right after graduation John joined the Navy and was on the ship until his discharge in 1955. During that time, he met the love of his life, Georgia Newton, and the two married in July of 1954. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. After his discharge from the Navy, John went to college in Indiana for two years until he was called home to take over the family business in Rock Springs, the Wyoming Meat Market. The meat market closed in 1969 and John went to work for Stauffer Chemical, now OCI Chemical, for 23 years until his retirement due to health problems in 1992.

John Radosevich was active in many civic organizations before his health declined. He was a member of the Elks, Eagles, the Atomic Veterans, Good Sam’s Club, a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed working in his machine shop, building model airplanes, traveling in his RV, target shooting and fishing. He spent his life collecting guns.

John is survived his son Jack Walter Radosevich and wife, Vinca Radosevich, both of Billings; and his brother Wilbur Radosevich, of Laramie, Wyo.; and his brothers- and sisters-in-law Barbara and Ray Dennis, Maryanne and James Kirkpatrick, Ronald Newton and Forrest McBride. John also had one grandchild, Nikita Radosevich, two step-grandchildren, Paula Maulolo, and Michael Ty Clifford; and two great-grandchildren, Lucius Maulolo, and Mateo Maulolo.

He is now preceded in death his wife, Georgia Marye Radosevich who passed away on November 16, 2017; by his parents, his sister Albina Frullo, and sisters-in-law Barbara Radosevich and Kathleen McBride.

Cremation has taken place. Military Honors and Inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 10, 2018, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs, Wyoming.