John Lee Morrison (September 25, 1950 – January 23, 2018)

John Lee Morrison, 67, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a long time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Evanston, Wyoming. Mr. Morrison died following a lengthy illness,

He was born in Evanston, Wyoming on September 25, 1950, the son of Robert Lee Morrison and Helen Grace Lee.

Mr. Morrison attended schools in Evanston and was a graduate of the Evanston High School with the class of 1969. He attended University of Wyoming and graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music education.

He married Becky Duncan in Evanston, Wyoming on June 1, 1975.

Mr. Morrison was employed by Sweetwater County School District #1 as a Music Teacher for 36 years. He later retired on June 1, 2011. He also worked for the Evanston School District for two years.

His interests included being an avid reader, love of music, being a movie buff, skiing and golfing.

Survivors include his wife Becky Morrison of Rock Springs, Wyoming, mother Helen Grace Morrison of Wildomar, California, two sons, Paul Morrison of Omaha, Nebraska and Pete Morrison and wife Kaitlyn of Castle Rock, Colorado, two sisters, Phyllis Wallace and husband Scott of Wildomar, California and Lee Ann Woodward and husband Jim of Shelton, Washington, three grandsons, Xander Morrison, Jakson Morrison and Lennon Morrison, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Lee Morrison and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

The family of John Lee Morrison respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 1500 South 70th Street, Suite 201, Lincoln, Nebraska 68506, Ronald McDonald House, 955 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84012 or Shriners” Crippled Children’s Hospital, Fairfax Avenue and Virginia Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84013 or the charity of your choice.

