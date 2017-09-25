John M Larrabaster (June 30, 1943 – September 20, 2017)

John M Larrabaster, 74, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed peacefully Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at his youngest daughter’s home in Keenesburg, Colorado. A native of Rock Springs, he was born June 30, 1943 to the late John B and Cecelia Larrabaster. He married Georgia C. Clark in Green River, Wyoming on November 11, 1967 and they would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary this year.

John was a 1961 Rock Springs High School Graduate. After graduation, he was employed by Dale M. Fries Construction Company for two years before enlisting in the United States Air Force as an Airman Basic E-1 in November 1963. After basic training in Amarillo,Texas, he was stationed at Hickam AFB, Hawaii. He returned home to Rock Springs in April 1967, to meet the love of his life Georgia in May of that same year. They courted until November 11, 1967, moving back to Honolulu, Hawaii for the next 11 months, where he was an avid surfer and delivered dairy products from farm to factory. Returning to their native state of Wyoming, they made their forever home in Rock Springs. John began working at FMC Corp as a maintenance mechanic and worked for 36.5 years completing his job responsibilities and retiring as a vibrations specialist in June 2004.

John and wife, Georgia had two daughters, Lisa Marie, (1969) and Lynda Ann (1973), both of whom he was extremely proud of and made it known to any he came in contact with by sharing a plethora of pictures which multiplied when the grandchildren came along. While working and raising his family, John was a member of the Benevolent Patriotic Order Of Elks Lodge No 624, where he served as Exalted Ruler and District Deputy, attending many conventions throughout those years. He also was a member of the Rowdy Bunch CB Radio club in which he called himself, “Raider.” Other memberships included: American Legion Post 24, Sourdoughs, Good Sam’s Club and Rock Springs Motorcycle Association..

In his early days, he enjoyed surfing, motocross, camping, hunting, playing horseshoes, and spending time at the Ramsey Rest Ranch. More recently, he spent his days at their L’s Nest, in Pinedale, Wyoming, working crossword puzzles, “surfing” the Internet, RZR rides in the Arizona desert, where he and Georgia became “snowbirds’ in Yuma AZ, in 2007. His immediate family was the most important thing in his life. He spent time visiting L and L Farms in Colorado, following the sporting and rodeo events of both kids and grandkids, camping with The Cooks, and playing cornhole. Beer gatherings have always been a past time, where even an Olympia can be remembered.

Survivors include his wife Georgia Larrabaster, two daughters, Lisa Marie Cook(husband Lennie Cook) of Green River, Wyoming and Lynda Ann Larrabaster-Smialek(husband Lyle Smialek) of Roggen/Keenesburg, Colorado. One sister, Jean Pinter of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Six Grandchildren, KaylaDean Marie, Abagail Marie, Jacob Austin Cook, of Green River, Wyoming, Shandon Michael Welsh of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Emily Rae deGroot(Carson deGroot) of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina and Max Douglas Smialek of Roggen/Keenesburg, Colorado. One great-grandson, Dedrick Brock deGroot of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina. Two nephews, Michael Joseph Pinter, of Cheyenne, Wyoming and John Casey Pinter of Honolulu, Hawaii. One niece, Gina Hood and great niece Malia Belle Morton of Kaneohe, Hawaii.

He was preceded in death, by his parents, John B. and Cecelia Larrabaster.

A Celebration of Life will be held September 30, 2017 at the Elks Lodge in Rock Springs, from 1:00-4:00 pm, where military honors will be presented at 3:00 pm. Refreshments and memories to be shared throughout the afternoon. Upon his request, his ashes will be spread on Little Mountain, south of Rock Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the John M Larrabaster Family respectfully suggests that donations be made in his memory to any American Legion Post or B.P.O.E. Lodge. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.