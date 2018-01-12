John Sidney Jackson (January 3, 1942 – January 11, 2018)

John Sidney Jackson, 76, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at his home. He was a long time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Leadville, Colorado. Mr. Jackson died following a three month illness.

He was born on January 3, 1942 in Paul’s Valley, Oklahoma, the son of Silas M. Jackson and Ruby W. Eggleston.

Mr. Jackson attended schools in Climax, Colorado and graduated from Leadville High School with the class of 1962.

He married Merry L. Baltzell on January 1, 1970 in Leadville, Colorado.

Mr. Jackson was a United States Navy Veteran having served in the Vietnam Conflict.

He was employed by Climax Molybdenum Company at Climax, Colorado for 17 years until they moved to Rock Springs in 1981. He worked for Bridger Coal Company for 17 years as a haul truck driver and retired in April 1998.

He was a member of the Ordinary Faith Church.

His interests included spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center, fishing, model trains, yard sales, people in general and having coffee with his friends at McDonald’s.

Survivors include his wife Merry Jackson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son Scott Jackson of Rock Springs, Wyoming and two daughters Stacey Jackson and Candi Ruffini both of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Skylar and Flynn Jackson-Dunn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Ruby Jackson, stepmother Robbie Jackson, Brother Loyal Jackson and Brother Martin Jackson.

Services pending.

The family of John Jackson respectfully requests donations in his memory be made to Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center, 2400 Reagan, Rock Springs, Wyoming or the charity of your choice.

