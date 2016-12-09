Johnnie Lee Madison (September 21, 1941 – November 30, 2016)

Johnnie Lee Madison, 75, of Rock Springs passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 after a lengthy illness.

He was born September 21, 1941 in Cherokee, Kansas, the son of Herman Madison and Madge Strode Madison.

He married Denise Scott January 28, 1975 in Rock Springs. They were later divorced.

Johnnie had been employed as a welding inspector for various companies throughout the country until his retirement.

His interests were motorcycles and traveling.

Survivors include his daughter Samantha Madison of Rock Springs; grandchildren Rebecca and Jacob Madison of Rock Springs; and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Madge Madison, brother Floyd and his wife Mary Madison.

Cremation has taken place at Fox Crematory, Rock Springs.

Private family memorial services will be at a later date.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.