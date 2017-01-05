Jon Lee Fletcher (March 15, 1950 – December 31, 2016)

Green River – Jon Lee Fletcher, 66, of Green River, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 at his home after a short illness.

He was born March 15, 1950 in Onawa, Iowa, the son of Wilmert James Fletcher and Ardath Ione Martin Fletcher. He attended schools in Clarion, Iowa and graduated from Clarion High School with the class of 1969.

Jon was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Viet Nam War.

He was employed for Texas Gulf/FMC until his retirement in 2013 after 40 years.

He was a member of the NRA and also conducted AA meeting. His interests were hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, shooting, and taking his dogs out for daily walks. Jon was there for everyone. He loved his daughters and grandkids, nieces, nephews, sisters and friends. He would do anything for anybody and he was always there. Jon was happy going and loved the outdoors and his pets.

Survivors include his daughters Jennifer Soto of Germantown, Maryland and Heather Fletcher of Alabama; sisters Debra “Debbie” DuRain of Green River, and Cindy Scheid of Scotsdale, AZ; grandchildren Mykul & Brooke Platt, Kristopher Platt, Korey Platt, Adrian Platt, Jason Abarra, and Karina Abarra; numerous cousins and 5 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother Ardath Knutson and grandparents Lee & Lulu Martin.

Cremation has taken place at Fox Crematory, Rock Springs.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.