Jose Cordova (September 4, 1925 – November 14, 2016)

Jose Cordova, 91, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Monday, November 14, 2016 at the Mission at Castle Rock. A longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming and former longtime resident of Burbank and Glendale, California, Mr.Cordova died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on September 4, 1925 in Chamisal, New Mexico, the son of Damian Cordova and Corina Dominguez Cordova. Mr. Cordova attended schools in Chamisal, New Mexico, and was a WWII Veteran having served for the United States Navy. He worked for the Lockheed Aircraft for thirty one years and retired in 1989.

He married Maria Cordelia Arellano in Green River, Wyoming in 1990 and she preceded him in death on April 10, 2008 in New Mexico.

Mr. Cordova was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

His interests were rock hunting making jewerly, bolo ties and clocks.

He is survived by one brother Damian “Bob” Cordova and wife Susanna of Green River, Wyoming, one sister Rita Vigil of Green River, Wyoming and many nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and five sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 18, 2016 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church , 900 Hitching Post, Green River, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Thursday November 17, 2016 at the church. Friends may call the church on Thursday one hour prior to rosary and again on Friday at the church one hour prior to services. Military Honors and graveside services will be at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.