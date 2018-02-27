Jose F. Mondragon (August 28, 1922-February 24, 2018)

Jose F. Mondragon, 95, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away at Deer Trail Assisted Living, Saturday, February 24, 2018. He was long time resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Point of Rocks, Wyoming. Mr. Mondragon died following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Taos, New Mexico on August 28, 1922, the son of Bonificio Mondragn and Lupita Sandoval Mondragon.

Mr. Mondragon attended schools in New Mexico.

He married Mary Ernestina Sanchez in Taos, New Mexico. She preceded him in death June 29, 1992.

Mr. Mondragon served in the United States Army during World War II.

He was employed by Union Pacific Railroad for 32 years and retired August 28, 1982,

His interests included hunting, shooting, fishing, playing his harmonica and spending time with his family.

Survivors include four sons, Joe B. Mondragon of Aurora, Colorado, Larry H. Mondragon, David A. Mondragon and Steve L. Mondragon all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters, Juanita L. Ober of Tulia, Texas, Veronica H, Cook of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother, Fred Mondragon of Denver, Colorado, eleven grandchildren, Ricky Mondragon, Randy Mondragon, Tomas Mondragon, Marc Mondragon, Lee Mondragon, Crystal Cook, Jennifer Beardsley, Marsha Oliver, Katherine Dawson Robin Holland and Sara Martin, ten great-grandchildren, several cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife, one daughter Virginia Mondragon, one son, Vincent Mondragon and two brothers, Leo Mondragon, Tom Mondragon, three sisters, Fay Mondragon, Mary Sanchez and Helen Martinez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 P.M., Thursday , March 1, 2018. Military graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday at the church one hour prior to rosary and Friday at the church one hour prior to services.

