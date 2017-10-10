Joseph Folkman Wahlquist ( May 17, 1931-October 8, 2017)

Joseph Folkman Wahlquist was born May 17, 1931 to Ruth Folkman and Keith Campbell Wahlquist, in Ogden, Utah. He passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017. When he was born, he joined a family of three older half-brothers: Max, Grant, and Frank. Later a sister and two younger brothers were born. Joe’s father, Keith, died in July 1940 when Joe was just 9 years old. His mother went back to teaching school that same September.

Joe was schooled in Ogden, Utah, and graduated from Weber High School. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Texas, Florida, California, and at Hill Air Force Base near Ogden, Utah. He then was sent to Korea and Japan, joining two of his older brothers who had been called back into the service during the Korean War. After the service, Joe attended Brigham Young University where he met his wife, Leta Olsen. His career was as an engineer for IBM in Utah and California. However, he also taught night school everywhere he lived: at Weber College, Utah Valley Trade Tech, and at Stanford University. He and Leta retired to Manila, Utah, where Leta had grown up on a ranch. Joe became the district water manager in Manila and kept that job until just before his death.

Joe was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a High Priest Group Leader, a teacher in several auxiliaries, on the stake high council, and many other callings through the years. He wrote apologetics for the LDS Church online.

He is survived by his wife, Leta Wahlquist; his children Leslie, Kathy, and Eric; his grandchildren Isaac, Janét, Celinda, Roxanne, Riley, Heath, Darcy, Hannah, Tiffany, Kent, Caelen, and Jamison; his great-grandchildren William, Forest, Jacklyn, Kyler, Brooke, Morgan, Adaline, Fritz, and Daniel; his brothers Keith and Andrew; his sister, Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews and their families. He is also survived by his native American foster son, Jerry Spencer, and his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Manila LDS Chapel, Manila, Utah. Military honors and interment will take place in the Manila Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the health care workers of Good Shepherd Hospice of Vernal, Utah, particularly the CNA Kimber, and Bill Rylander.

