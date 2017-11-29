Joseph William DeSalvo. (March 12, 1944-November 28, 2017)

Joseph William DeSalvo, 73, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 38 years and a former resident of Utah.

Mr. DeSalvo was born on March 12, 1944 in Pueblo, Colorado, the son of Joseph DeSalvo and Edith Checkman.

He attended schools in Ogden, Utah.

Mr. DeSalvo married Carla Wells on November 25, 1995 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was a self-employed owner of KJ Mobile Homes for over 30 years and later retired in 1996.

Mr. DeSalvo was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, NASCAR, fishing, hunting, camping, old cars, and attending car shows.

Survivors include his wife Carla DeSalvo of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons; Eric Wenzel and wife Brittney of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Joe DeSalvo of Ogden, Utah, seven daughters, Lisa Rice-DeSalvo of Ogden, Utah, Kimberly Ferrell Shea and husband John of Ogden, Utah, Cindy Hummel and husband Randy of Tennessee, Christy Babbitt and husband Tim of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Nichole Wenzel of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tara Zapp-Dill and husband Jeremy of Houston, Texas, Shuana Mosher of Ogden, Utah, Twenty grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Mr. DeSalvo was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and one grandson Sloan Babbitt.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 4, 2017 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Events Complex one hour prior to services.

The family of Joseph William DeSalvo respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901