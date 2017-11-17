Juanita Prado (November 15, 1949-November 15, 2017)

Juanita Prado, 68, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Prado was a resident of Rock Springs since 1985 and former resident of Hanna, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Wheatland, Wyoming on November 15, 1949, the daughter of Jace Ralph and Alberta Metcalf Ralph.

Mrs. Prado attended schools in Guernsey, Wyoming.

She was married to Robert Prado on June 11, 1966 in Hartville, Wyoming.

Mrs. Prado was a member of The Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests included being a mother, grandmother, cooking, decorating, traveling and gambling.

She was a custodian at the Hanna and Elk Mountain Schools and at White Mountain Jr. High. She also worked at many restaurants as a server throughout the state.

Survivors include her husband Robert Prado, three sons; Jamie Prado and fiance Kimberly of Phoenix, Arizona, Robert Prado and wife Julie of Phoenix, Arizona and Danny Prado and wife April of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter; Gabriella Cox and husband James of Murrieta, California, three sisters; Annie Willadson of Hanna, Wyoming, Phala Powers and husband Doug of Hanna, Wyoming and Charlotte Schmidt and husband Bud of Douglas, Wyoming, nine grandchildren; Alyssia, Robert, Rylan, Savannah, Lauren, Delana, Madison, Camryn and Dawson, one great-grandaughter Chloe, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Marceline DuVall.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 21at the church. Graveside services will be conducted at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the vigil service and at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the Mass.