Kaylie Marie Wilson (February 6, 1992-October 27, 2018)

Kaylie Marie Wilson, 26, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at her home.

She was a resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Orange , California and St. George, Utah.

Kaylie was born on February 6, 1992 in Ukiah, California, the daughter of John Thomas Wilson and Beverly Kay Schwenn.

She attended schools in California and Rock Springs and was a 2010 graduate of the Rock Springs Independence High School.

Kaylie was employed at Old Chicago as a bartender.

Kaylie was a creator of her own kind, having a natural flair for the different, making her in every way extraordinary. She had an innate ability to create life in her drawings. She cherished her time writing, painting, drawing and playing guitar. She reveled in styling hair, make-up, fashion and photography. Her family and friends, making them a priority above herself, was what she was about.

Survivors include her father John Wilson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her mother Beverly Schwenn of Saint George, Utah; one sister Alycia Wilson also of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her paternal grandmother Jane Wilson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five uncles Dan Coletti and wife Vicki, Tim Coletti and wife Bonnie, Dave Coletti and wife Kay, Mike Schwenn, and Craig Schwenn and wife Patty; one aunt Denise Mackun and husband John; one niece Charlotte Roper.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Blanch Hawkes; paternal grandfather Jerry Wilson; one aunt Karla Schwenn and one uncle Allen Schwenn.

Following cremation, private family services will be held.

The family of Kaylie Marie Wilson respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

