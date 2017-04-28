Ken Jackelen ( June 1, 1927 – April 22, 2017)

Ken Jackelen, 89, of Ocala, Florida and former resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Jackelen passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at his home in Ocala.

He was born June 1, 1927 in Somerset, Wisconsin, the son of Herman and Mary Jackelen. He attended school in Wisconsin.

Mr. Jackelen married Joyce Reinhardt on September 8, 1948 and she preceded him in death in 2005. In 2010, he married Helen Hills in Ocala, Florida.

Ken was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and attended Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.

For over 30 years, he was employed by Dairyland and Pacific Power and a Navy Veteran of WWII.

Ken was an avid golfer which is what led him to Florida and its sunshine. He was a Green Bay Packer fan his whole life, and loved to read.

He is survived by his second wife, Helen, daughters and son-in-laws Rex and Kathy Secrist of River Falls, Wisconsin; Mike and Lori Todd of Green River; son Jeff Jackelen and wife Cindy of Buffalo and daughter-in-law Janine of Green River, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, 3 sons John, Steve and Tim.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 4, 2017, at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming a Parish Rosary will be recited 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Vase Funeral Chapels 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and on Thursday at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com