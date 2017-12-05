Kent D. Williams (September 14, 1953-December 2, 2017)

Kent D. Williams, 64, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away at his home on Saturday, December 2, 2017. He had been in ill health for the past three months.

He was born on September 14, 1953 in Preston, Idaho, the son of Doug LaVerl Williams and Florene Harris Williams.

Mr. Williams attended schools in Soda Springs, Idaho.

He married Merelda Gough and they later divorced.

Mr. Williams worked as an auto body and glass man for forty five years, He was the owner and operator of Williams Auto body and Glass for the past ten years.

His interests included hunting, fishing, camping and woodworking.

Survivors include two sons, Rick D. Williams and wife Carrie, Daniel Williams and wife Koren all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter; Merelda Williams and fiancé Mike Olson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; Brad Williams and Carolanne of Don caster, United Kingdom, one sister; Patty Wilson and husband Terry of Twin Falls, Idaho, six grandchildren; Alexia and Aiden Ramirez, Emmalee, Natalee, Bailee and Keonna Williams, one great-grandson; Kaleb Muniz ,several aunts, cousins nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step parent Bill Oliver, one brother Ronnie Williams and one sister Julie Williams.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Graveside services and interment will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, December 8, 2017 in the Grace Cemetery, 920 Highway 34,Grace, Idaho