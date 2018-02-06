Kymbrlee Marie (Bailey) Smith (August 21, 1987 – February 1, 2018)

Kymbrlee Marie (Bailey) Smith 30, passed away in a tragic automobile accident early Thursday morning February 1, 2018 near Lyman, WY.

Kym spent her free-spirited childhood in Riverton, WY and Murray, Utah. She was always adventurous and enjoyed learning new things. Kym graduated from Riverton High School in 2005 and participated in swimming, dance, key club and soccer. Kym found her soul mate and love of her life in Sam Smith, they were married on November 15, 2014 in Green River, WY. They started a beautiful family and were active members of the Green River Bible Baptist Church. Kym adored her family and spent much of her time homeschooling her children, working with the Salvation Army, Horses, Camping and participating in Church activities.

Kym found her passion for healthcare and earned a nursing degree at Western Wyoming College in May of 2016. Since that time Kym worked as a nurse with Hospice of Sweetwater County where she thoroughly enjoyed serving and caring for people.

On her way to meet her Savior Jesus Christ, Kymbrlee left behind her husband Samuel Smith, son Ryan and daughters Lily and Sophia. Kym is survived by her parents Mike Bailey and Diane St. Pierre-Slowik, step parents June Bailey and Robert Slowik, In-laws Randy & Tracy Smith of Farmville, NC., Brothers, Paul Bailey (Mandy), Abraham Bailey, Brandon Bailey (Kayla) and Hunter Bailey, Sisters Krystal Braddock (Travis), Corina Powell (Gabe) and Mary Bailey (Steven), Grandparents CR (Ron) & Artis Bailey, Jannet Bath and Erle & Grace Osborne and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kymbrlee was preceded in death by her brother Adam Bailey and grandparents Frank & Cecelia Duhring.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to funeral services.

The family of Kymbrlee Marie Smith respectfully requests donations in her memory be made to the Smith Children’s memorial fund at any Wells Fargo Bank.

