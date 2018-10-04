Larry Alan Tynsky (December 9, 1949 – October 3, 2018)

Larry Alan Tynsky, 68, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, WY.

Mr. Tynsky was born on December 9, 1949 in Rawlins, WY, the son of Ted Tynsky and Barbara Bailey.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, WY and was a 1968 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Tynsky married Nancy Pickell Bailey on December 21, 1992 in Rock Springs, WY.

He owned and operated a butcher shop for 10 years and later started working at FMC as a roof bolter. Mr. Tynsky retired from FMC in June 2010 as a plant operator.

Larry loved sports, hunting, fishing, driving and scouting out South.

Survivors include his wife Nancy Tynsky of Rock Springs, WY, mother; Barbara Rosensteel of Loveland, Colorado, three sons; Troy Tynsky and wife Desi of Rochester, MN, Trent Tynsky and wife Melissa of Layton, UT, Kyle Tynsky and wife Cassidy of Decatur, TX, three daughters; Lyndsey Dorman and husband Daniel of Rock Springs, WY, Tammy Rasmussen and husband Brent of Pinedale, WY, Lisa Dice and husband Dan of Cedar Rapid, IA, one sister; Lynne Demshar and husband Carl of Rock Springs, WY, 13 grandchildren, two nephews; Larry Demshar, Tracy Tynsky, and one niece, Lori Demshar.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ted Tynsky, one son; Travis Tynsky, one granddaughter, Payten Tynsky.

Following cremation a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, October 6, 2018 at their home, 3833 Sandhill Street, Rock Springs, WY.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Larry’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street Suit #220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

