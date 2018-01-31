Larry L. Fanelli (August 2, 1939-January 16, 2018)

He was born on August 2, 1939, the son of Lawrence “Al” Fanelli and Mildred Henslee Fanelli.

Mr. Fanelli graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1958 and attended the University of Wyoming, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He also attended the University of Portland and Western Wyoming Community College. He owned Fanelli Music and Sewing, and later Fanelli Furniture in downtown Rock Springs, from 1963 to 2006.

He enjoyed playing the piano, boating, sailing and fishing in Pinedale, Wyoming, as well as on the Flaming Gorge and the Lake Mead area in Nevada. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, BPOE Elks and FOE Eagles for over thirty years. He served as Social Chairman and Trustee for the Elks Lodge for over ten years.

Mr. Fanelli married Patricia Ann Taylor in 1960 in Portland, Oregon. They had three children, Terri, Maria and Lawrence “L.R.” They later divorced. He married his companion of twenty one years Sylvia Aldred on April 4, 2017 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Fanelli, of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his son, Lawrence Roy “L.R.” Fanelli of Wilton, California; his daughter, Terri, and her husband, Jim Ostini of Elk Grove, California; two grandchildren, Joseph Lee Ostini and Ann Marie Ostini; his daughter, Maria Lee Sloat of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two granddaughters, Jessica Sloat, and Sarah Clark; three great-grandsons, Marcus and Christopher Clark, and Rudolph Christian Fanelli; one adopted son, James “Jimmy” Fanelli, and his wife, Laura, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and one granddaughter, Jayme. He is also survived by one step-son, Robbie Aldred, and his wife, Amanda, of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one step-grandson, Bobbie Aldred, and one step-granddaughter, Shelby Aldred; one step-daughter, Mary Ann Cook, of Casper, Wyoming; one step-grandson, Travis Cook and one step-great-grandson, Valen Cook; as well as one step-granddaughter, Julikay Cook of Casper, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Mildred Fanelli.