Larry Pete Gomez (October 21, 1973 – May 11, 2017)

Lyman, WY – Larry Pete Gomez, 43, passed away May 11, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born October 21, 1973 in Rock Springs, the son of Pete Gomez Jr. and Debra Steigman.

He attended schools in Washington State and Rock Springs. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding with family and friends, watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his children.

Survivors include his mother, Debra Steigman of Aberdeen, Washington, and father Pete Gomez of Rock Springs; sons Anthony, Keagon, Liam, and Dallas; daughter Tarrin; brother Justin Gomez of Rock Springs; sisters Sharrie Steigman of Aberdeen, WA, and Amber Governor and husband Derrek of Boise, ID; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

