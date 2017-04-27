Laurel “Laurie” Delbridge Hall (February 25, 1947 – April 25, 2017)

Laurel “Laurie” Delbridge Hall, 70, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Mrs. Hall died following a brief illness.

She was born on February 25, 1947 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Leo and Evelyn Delaney Delbridge.

Mrs. Hall attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1965 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She married Ronald Ardyce Hall in Rock Springs on September 11, 1965.

Mrs. Hall was employed as a secretary at the North Side State Bank for eighteen years and retired in 2008. Following her retirement, she taught religious education at Holy Spirit Catholic School. She was also a teacher’s aide at Westridge Elementary.

She was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and regularly volunteered at the church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a member of the “Red Hat Society”.

Survivors include her husband Ronald A. Hall of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters Amy Ann Dow and husband Bill of Plain City, Utah, Heather Marie Marsh and husband Damian and Tricia Joanne Cloyd all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Edward Leo Delbridge and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren Alec Christopher Dow, Chandler Leo Marsh and fiance’ Brittnay Lynn Garrison, Kaden Patrick Marsh, Abby Katherine Dow, Makaylie Joanne Cloyd; one great-grandchild Kaysen Wade Garrison; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Milton and Ardis Hall.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A parish rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Monday at the church. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the rosary on Monday and on Tuesday at the church, one hour prior to services.

The family of Laurel “Laurie” Delbridge Hall respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to “Laurel “Laurie” Delbridge Hall Memorial Fund”, c/o Rock Springs National Bank, P.O. Box 880, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902

