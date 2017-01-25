Lawrence Howard Erdmann (September 14, 1947 – January 14, 2017)

Lawrence Howard Erdmann, Sr., 69, of North Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Veteran’s Hospital in North Las Vegas. A resident of Las Vegas for the past four and one half years and former longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming, Mr. Erdmann had been in ill health for the past twenty years.

He was born on September 14, 1947 in Breckenridge, Colorado, the son of Lawrence Herald Erdmann and Orphie Marie Stromley.

Mr. Erdmann attended schools in Breckenridge and Keensburg, Colorado and was a 1965 graduate of the Weld Central High School in Kennsbur. While in the Marine Corps he attended Diesel Mechanic Technical School where he became certified. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he attended many water quality classes where he received many certifications through the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

He married Lina Hatsumi Dean in Northglenn, Colorado on September 1, 1971.

Mr. Erdmann was a United States Marine Corp Veteran of the Vietnam War. He enlisted on October 13, 1965 and was Honorably Discharged in August of 1985 as a 1st Sargent.

He was employed for twenty two years as a Water Treatment Operator and Supervisor at Pacific Power and Light which was later bought out by the Green River/Rock Springs Joint Powers Water Board and retired in September 2007.

His interests were fishing, fly tying, hunting scuba diving camping, and traveling. He enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, working jig saw puzzles, home improvement and tinkering on things.

He was very honorable, hardworking and very family oriented.

Survivors include his wife Lina Hatsumi Erdmann of North Las Vegas, Nevada; one son Lawrence Erdmann Jr. and wife Joelle of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters Cammie Buckendorf and husband Erven and Yurika Hill and husband Jeremy all of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers Neil Erdmann and wife Carol of Las Vegas, Nevada and Richard Erdmann and wife Carlene of Brighton, Colorado; one sister Karen Bowser of Loch buie, Colorado; two brothers-in-law James Dean and wife Chris, and Gary Dean both of Green River, Wyoming and sister-in-law Naomi Dean Trumble and husband Toby of Green River, Wyoming; eight grandchildren Alexandria, Keith, Trace, Kimiko, Ezekiel, Marina, Aydin, and Jace.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father Loren Kohlman and an infant grandson Austin.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Assembly of God, 1380 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Military Honors and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the Assembly of God on Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until time of services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com