Leland Leon Brady (November 29, 1922-January 3, 2018

Green River- Leland Leon Brady, 95, of Green River, WY passed away January 3, 2018, in his home. He was born November 29, 1922, in Fairview, UT to Philip Brady and Zelma Elvira Sherman Brady; the oldest of 10 children.

Leon graduated from North Sanpete High School with the class of 1942. In 1943, Leon enlisted with the Navy to fight for our country in World War II. While in the Navy, he was able to travel around the world. He was one of the last living WWII veterans in Green River.

While he was serving in the Navy, he married Sybil P Slaugh on September 11, 1945, at the Brady home in McKinnon, WY. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They had six children; Lenna Brady HoChing (Tolo) of American Samoa, Dennis L Brady (Connie), Neldon P Brady (Anita), Dell B Brady (Marlene), Aron P Brady (Joye) all of Green River, Marvin L Brady (Marsha) of Mountain View, WY and foster son Leon Herbin of Rock Springs, WY.

Leon was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening, odds and ends construction, building his house and serving his community as a city councilman. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved having family close.

Leon served in many capacities in the LDS Church. He and Sybil were able to serve a couple’s mission to British Columbia, Canada. Leon’s life was built on serving others.

Leon and Sybil began their livelihood as sheepherders. Leon held jobs on the railroad, at the post office, and helped build and establish the Brady’s Auto Body Shop. Leon worked for the post office for 30 years; he drove the first mail truck in Green River. After 18 years of working at the body shop, he retired in his eighties.

Survivors include his sisters; Bertha Briggs, Martha Hilton, Keleta Barney, Venna Lewis, Ruby Westlake, DeLaina Minchey, his children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren equaling 192 posterity.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sybil, his parents, sisters Vondella and Norma, brother Eccles, and daughter-in-law Helen LaRue Brady and other grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at the Green River LDS Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Ave., Green River, WY. Bishop Torrey Hix will officiate.

Friends may call 6-8 pm Monday, January 8, 2018, at the church and Tuesday one hour prior to the services.

Interment with military honors will take place at the Riverview Cemetery, Green River, WY immediately following the service.

