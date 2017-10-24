Leland Lynn Grandy (August 11, 1928-October 22, 2017)

Leland Lynn Grandy, a lifelong resident of Eden Valley, Wyoming, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He died of a sudden illness, at the age of 89.

He was born August 11, 1928 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Lynn W. Grandy and Margaret Carmen Grandy.

Leland attended school in Eden, Wyoming and was a 1946 graduate of the Eden Valley High School. He then graduated with honors from the University of Wyoming in three years, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science as well as minoring in Agronomy.

He married Patricia Josephine Moore in Rock Springs, Wyoming on September 12, 1959 and went on to have 5 children. She preceded him in death on December 11, 1989.

Leland was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War, and served four years with an Engineering division assembling bridges for the traveling infantry.

He enjoyed animal stewardship, reminiscing valley history, and spending time with his family. As a third generation operator, Lee dedicated many years to building and expanding the X Bar T Ranch. During that time Lee operated a dairy of 120 head before transitioning to a sizeable beef cattle operation; now entering its fifth generation of operation.

Survivors include two sons; Rob Grandy of Torrington, Wyoming, Butch (Loreen) Grandy of Farson, Wyoming, three daughters; Madylon (Lee) Cornwell of Glasgow, Montana, Carolyn (Dave) Burnett of Casper, Wyoming and Sharon (Bill) Smith of Farson, Wyoming, a special family member; Deb Grandy of Torrington, Wyoming, one sister; Ginger (Dick) Brubaker of Payson, Arizona, ten grandchildren; Bob Grandy, Daryn Grandy, Haden Grandy, Rueben Grandy, Stuart Cornwell, Audra Ortega, Nena Harmon, Matthew Burnett, Chip Smith, Kyle Smith, five great-grandchildren; Jersey Cornwell, Bailey Cornwell, Logan Cornwell, Hayzle Ortega and Ava Ortega.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one brother; Robert, and one sister; Lois Catlett.

A celebration of life will be held at the Eden Valley Community Center Friday evening October 27, 2017 beginning at approximately 5:30, following the Farson-Eden Pronghorn football game. Casual attire is welcome.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home