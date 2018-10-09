Lillian E. Sanders (May 3, 1918 – October 6, 2018)

Lillian E. Sanders, 100 years old, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, WY. A longtime resident of Green River and former longtime resident of Carlsbad, NM and New York.

She was born on May 3, 1918 in Rochester, NY the daughter of William and Grace Conley Warner.

Mrs. Sanders attended schools in Rochester, NY.

She married Lawrence Sanders in Roswell, NM and preceded him in death on June 24, 1950.

Mrs. Sanders worked in sales as a clerk for many years.

Her interests included knitting, crocheting, sewing and reading.

Survivors include one son Larry Dale Sanders and wife Linda in Stillwater, Oklahoma; one daughter Pam Lejardi and husband Tomas of Green River, WY; two grandchildren Shamar Lejardi of Salt Lake City, UT and Laura Holcomb of Stillwater, OK; two great-grandchildren Kylee Holcomb and Betsy Holcomb Matlock and husband Aaron.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter Laura Rushing; one sister.

Cremation will take place and no services will be held at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com