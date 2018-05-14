Lois Josette DeCora & William E. “Bill” O’Neal-Inurnment, May 19, 2018

Lois Josette DeCora and William E. “Bill” O’Neal were married on May 19, 1951, and would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Lois passed away on February 4, 2012, and William passed away on November 16, 2017. They will be inured together at 10.00 A.M. Friday, May 18, 2018, at the columbarium in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery with Military graveside services for William.

