Lois Marie Beard (June 27, 1931-January 20, 2018)

Lois Marie Beard, 82, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018, in Green River, Wyoming following a sudden illness. She was a resident of Green River for over 54 years and was a former resident of Thermopolis and Sheridan.

Mrs. Bead was born on June 27, 1937, in Sheridan, Wyoming, the daughter of Orville Marquess and Emma Mueller.

She attended schools in Sheridan, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Sheridan High School. Mrs. Beard also received a master’s degree in education from Chadron State University.

Mrs. Beard married Jack C. Beard in 1961 in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

She worked as a teacher for Sweetwater County School District #2 for 22 years, and later retired in June of 1999.

Mrs. Beard enjoyed spending time with family at their cabin, painting, crafting with friends from church, and was very active within the Mansface Church.

Survivors include one son, Charles Beard and wife Yvonne of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter Caroline Schmitt and husband Jason of Keokuk, Iowa, seven grandchildren, Bill W. Beard, Curtis A. Beard, Allison Schmitt, Josh Schmitt, Matt Schmitt, Amelia Schmitt and Angelique Lee, two great-grandchildren, Bryken Alan Beard, Teagen Rae Maes, as well as three nieces, one nephew, and two great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, as well as several aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at the Union Congregational Church, UCC, 350 Mansface St., Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Monday, January 29, 2018, and at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to funeral services. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

The family of Lois Beard respectfully requests donations in her memory be made to the Jack Beard Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 400, Green River, Wyoming 82935.