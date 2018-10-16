Lonny F. Jennings (June 18, 1954-October 18, 2018)

Superior – Lonny F. Jennings, 64, of Superior, WY passed away October 14, 2018 while on an elk hunting trip in the desert doing what he loved to do.

He was born June 18, 1954 in Clinton, MO the son of William Bryan Jennings and Vera LaVerne Montgomery Jennings.

He attended Knob Noster High School and graduated with the class of 1972. He also attended WyoTech.

Lonny married Paula Peterson on May 10, 1982 in Saratoga, WY. He was employed as a driller at the Bridger Coal Mine.

He was a member of the Sweetwater County Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for 10 years and Western Energy Workers since 1978.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, spending time with grandchildren, visiting with neighbors, reloading, long rides in the desert, building “white man” campfires and rock hunting with his wife.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Paula Jennings of Superior, WY; son Jerry “Martin” Harris and wife Tara of Superior, WY; daughters Christine Chewning of Rock Springs, Loretta Harris and Jeff Boyle of Edgerton, MO; brother Ray Jennings and wife Linda of Knob Noster, MO; sisters Beverley Bowers and Kay O’Brannon both of Clinton, MO; son-in-law Randy Chewning of Lander, WY; grandchildren Christopher Chewning, Josh Crumley, Justin Chewning, Seth Crumley, Cheyenna Johnson, Abigail Harris, and Chad Franks; great-grandchildren Layla Crumley and Cole Robert; many friends and family; his springer spaniels and his other girls Smokie, Toe Biter, Tuffie and Griz.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Vera Jennings, brothers Billy and Jimmy Jennings and twin sister Conny Jenkins.

A viewing will be held from 5-7 pm with a short service at 5:00 Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Fox Funeral Home. 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com