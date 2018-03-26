Lorna Jean Callas (September 6, 1955 – March 23, 2018)

Lorna Jean Callas, 62, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Friday, March 23rd, 2018 at her home surrounded by family, following a courageous battle of brain cancer. She has been a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1975 and is a former resident of Rexburg, Idaho.

She was born on September 6, 1955, the daughter of Kermit Camphouse and Donna Fritch Camphouse.

Lorna attended schools in Rexburg, Idaho and Cosmetology school in Idaho Falls. She was 100% all natural, licensed, all day standing, shampooing, conditioning, treatment giving, perming, finger weaving, braiding, wrapping, smock wearing, dye mixing, reality checking, bleaching, hair cutting, counseling, texturizing, chemical relaxing, hair waxing, floor sweeping, spritzing, hot curling, repairing, directing, miracle working hairdresser! She held this job for more than 40 years.

They say good things take time…that’s why Lorna was always late!

Her interests included befriending others and always lending a hand when others needed it the most. She found herself in the service of others by being a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #151, Foster Parent, Girl Scout Leader, Election Judge, and anywhere else she was needed. Spending time with her family was very important to her, especially time with her grandbabies. Adventure filled her soul and her heart was made to travel.

Survivors include her husband Richard Callas, three daughters Domanica “Nicky” Callas, Candace Foster and husband Michael, and Kerrissa Callas all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers, Brent Camphouse and wife Pam of Rigby, Idaho, Kermit Camphouse and wife Sherry of Idaho Falls, Idaho, four sisters, Linda Fuhriman and husband Jay of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Brenda Ward of Mountain Home, Idaho, Darlene Goodson and husband Darwin of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Deann Bell and husband Rick of Mountain Home, Idaho, nine grandchildren, Christopher Fletcher and wife Baylee, Allie Callas, Michael Foster, Matthew Foster, Lincoln Foster, Jerricka Ainge, Kylee Ainge, and Aurora Ainge, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends and Family may call one hour prior to services at the church.

The immediate family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the following: Lorna’s clients, who were more like extended family… without them her passion and love for being a hairdresser would not have been possible, family and friends who have helped and expressed sincere sympathy, Dr. Nichols at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County – who’s kindness and compassion shone above the rest, caretakers: Barbara Williams, Crystal Egbert, and Ruth Boudreault, the wonderful people with Hospice of Sweetwater County, special recognition to our Hospice nurse Sarah Munoz, Ron Fowler, John Johnson, Bishop Sam Cozzens of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and Vase Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

The family of Lorna Jean Callas respectfully requests that her family and friends pay it forward and be helpful to others in her memory.