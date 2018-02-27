Green River, WY- Lorraine Hanson Frakes, 80, of Green River passed away Monday, February 26, 2018 at her home after a sudden illness.

She was born November 17, 1937 in Price, Utah, the daughter of Carl Andrew Hanson and Rosalee Muriel Shorts Hanson. She attended schools in Carbon County and graduated from Carbon High School in Price, Utah.

Lorraine married Clyde Elwood Frakes December 7, 1957 in Wellington, Carbon, UT. Their marriage was later sealed June 23, 1967. Clyde preceded her in death.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Green River LDS 1st Ward. She was a dedicated visiting teacher and compassionate service leader and was always serving others.

She enjoyed family history, but her greatest joy was her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her sons Danny (Kippy) Frakes of Aurora, CO, Donald (Laura) Frakes of Evanston, WY, and Ronald (Elizabeth) Frakes of Reedsport, OR; daughters Deborah (Lamont) Johnson of Auburn, WY and Kathleen (David) Baxter of Bridgeport, NE; brother Brent Hanson of Wellington, UT; sisters Arlene Wilder of Murray, UT, Kay Rich of Wellington, UT, and Linda Forsythe of Colorado Springs, CO; 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clyde, brother Jay and sister Caralyn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Green River LDS 1st Ward, 1000 W 4th N, Green River. A viewing will take place 6-8 pm Friday, March 2, 2018 and Saturday 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will follow in the Evanston Cemetery, Evanston, WY.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.

