Lucille Maldonado (October 26, 1933 – May 29, 2017)

Lucille Maldonado, 83, of Eagle Pass, Texas passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017 in Eagle Pass, Texas. A former longtime resident of Green River and longtime resident of Eagle Pass, Mrs. Maldonado died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on October 26, 1933 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Telesforo Flores and Susie Maez.

Mrs. Maldonado attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1952 graduate of the Green River High School.

She married Roman O. Maldonado in Green River, Wyoming on August 23, 1952 and he preceded her in death on December 14, 2011.

Mrs. Maldonado was a member of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Her interests included spending time with her family and friends, she loved her church and she enjoyed dancing and socializing.

Survivors include her daughter Esther Maldonado-Farber and husband Terry of Robertson, Wyoming; two brothers Ruben Flores and wife Cleo and John Flores and wife Yolanda all of Green River, Wyoming; one sister Louise Kuckert and husband Carl of Green River, Wyoming; son-in-law Richard Terry of Green River, Wyoming; sister-in-law Vangie Flores; of Ogden, Utah: three grandchildren Tiffany Gunter and husband Blake, Roman “Zach” Terry and wife Jessica and Kristi Terry and fiance’ Candon Jones; eight great-grandchildren Haidyn, Kaleb, Taegan, R.J., Kayden, Shawn, Daveigh, and Julia; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roman; her daughter Julia; brother Jessie Flores; sister and brother-in-law Helen and Chuck Cudney; grandson Clair ShawnTerry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday at the church, one hour prior to the rosary and on Thursday at the church, one hour prior to services.

