Lynn Edward Laver (November 1, 1951-December 17, 2017)

Rock Springs – Lynn Edward Laver, 66, of Rock Springs, passed away December 17, 2017, at his home after a sudden illness.

He was born November 1, 1951, in Harlan, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Vera Cutler Laver.

He married Norma Pittson September 9, 1989, in Rock Springs.

Lynn had been employed by FMC retiring after 33 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Norma Laver; sons Trace Laver and wife Alisa, Troy Laver and wife Mandi; daughter Traci Stewart and husband Russ; brothers Les, Jim, Gene and Randy Laver; sister Nancy Grimsley; grandchildren Kerry Greve, Cheyenne Cook Laver, Damien Laver, Piper Howells, Richard Laver, Skyler Laver, Tristan Laver, Cameron Laver and wife Victoria, Dakota Fulgham and husband Chris, Jordan Householder; great-grandchildren; Luke Laver and Tinlee Fulgham.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Condolences to the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.

